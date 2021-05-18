Nearly 40% of all Wisconsin residents and 38% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to public health data updated Tuesday by both states.
In Wisconsin, 39.6% of residents have completed vaccination as 45.5% of residents have received at least one dose, data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows.
In Illinois, 37.85% of residents have completed vaccination, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Local vaccine data
A total of 35.2% of Rock County residents are fully vaccinated and 43.2% of county residents have received one dose, per DHS data.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 34.34% of residents are fully vaccinated, IDPH data shows.
Local case data
In Rock County, 24 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,192 cases and 174 deaths. An estimated 394 cases remain active in Rock County and 15,627 people have recovered from the virus, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
In Winnebago County, 33 new cases and one additional death was reported on Tuesday, pushing the countywide total to 33,426 cases and 478 deaths, IDPH reports.
State case data
In Wisconsin, 481 new cases and 13 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 606,755 cases and 6,971 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of nearly 98% and a seven-day test positivity average of 2.7%.
In Illinois, 1,495 new cases and 21 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,368,709 cases and 22,466 deaths.
National data
The CDC reports 19,483 cases and 518 deaths were reported on Tuesday, increasing the countrywide total to 32,795,780 cases and 583,596 deaths. In terms of vaccinations, 47.7% of residents have received one dose and 37.5% of residents have completed vaccination nationwide.