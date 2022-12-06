How to contact legislators How to contact legislators Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rep. Mark Spreitzer45th Assembly District608-237-9145Rep.spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.govRep. Amy Loudenbeck31st Assembly District608-266-9967Rep.loudenbeck@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Janis Ringhand15th Senate District608-266-2253Sen.ringhand@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Stephen Nass11th Senate District608-266-2635Sen.nass@legis.wisconsin.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legislators Mark Spreitzer Amy Loudenbeck Janis Ringhand Stephen Nass Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Beloit man's parole deferred for 10 months, in 1994 murder case Beloit man back from Holy Land, headed to Tanzania in January 64-year-old South Beloit woman accused of hit-and-run, reckless driving Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime