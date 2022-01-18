How to contact legislators Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rep. Mark Spreitzer45th Assembly District608-237-9145Rep.spreitzer@ legis.wisconsin.govRep. Amy Loudenbeck31st Assembly District608-266-9967Rep.loudenbeck@ legis.wisconsin.govSen. Janis Ringhand15th Senate District608-266-2253Sen.ringhand@ legis.wisconsin.govSen. Stephen Nass11th Senate District608-266-2635Sen.nass@ legis.wisconsin.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Legislators Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe BMHS teacher resigning after being placed on leave Three juveniles arrested after burglary in Beloit Proposal for bar, nightclub at former video store withdrawn Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime