How to contact legislators

Clint Wolf

Jul 19, 2022

Rep. Mark Spreitzer
45th Assembly District
608-237-9145
Rep.spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.gov

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck
31st Assembly District
608-266-9967
Rep.loudenbeck@legis.wisconsin.gov

Sen. Janis Ringhand
15th Senate District
608-266-2253
Sen.ringhand@legis.wisconsin.gov

Sen. Stephen Nass
11th Senate District
608-266-2635
Sen.nass@legis.wisconsin.gov