How to contact legislators
Clint Wolf
May 10, 2022
Updated 1 min ago

Rep. Mark Spreitzer
45th Assembly District
608-237-9145
Rep.spreitzer@ legis.wisconsin.gov

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck
31st Assembly District
608-266-9967
Rep.loudenbeck@ legis.wisconsin.gov

Sen. Janis Ringhand
15th Senate District
608-266-2453
Sen.ringhand@legis.wisconsin.gov

Sen. Stephen Nass
11th Senate District
608-266-2635
Sen.nass@ legis.wisconsin.gov