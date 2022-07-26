How to contact legislators How to contact legislators Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rep. Mark Spreitzer45th Assembly District608-237-9145Rep.spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.govRep. Amy Loudenbeck31st Assembly District608-266-9967Rep.loudenbeck@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Janis Ringhand15th Senate District608-266-2253Sen.ringhand@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Stephen Nass11th Senate District608-266-2635Sen.nass@legis.wisconsin.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legislators Mark Spreitzer Amy Loudenbeck Janis Ringhand Stephen Nass Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged Independent food vendors set up at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Beloit motorcyclist dies following crash on Saturday Two in South Beloit accused of drug offenses Beloit hockey player Kamdyn Davis qualifies for USA Hockey Women's National Festival Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime