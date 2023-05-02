How to contact legislators How to contact legislators Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rep. Clinton Anderson45th Assembly District608-237-9269Rep.CAnderson@legis.wisconsin.govRep. Ellen Schutt31st Assembly District608-237-9131Rep.schutt@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Mark Spreitzer15th Senate District608-266-2253Sen.spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Stephen Nass11th Senate District608-266-2635Sen.nass@legis.wisconsin.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legislators Mark Spreitzer Amy Loudenbeck Janis Ringhand Stephen Nass Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fishing derby fundraiser set to honor two area men Discover Wisconsin Beloit episode to air this week Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Summer street reconstruction planned on Beloit's west side Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime