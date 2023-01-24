How to contact legislators How to contact legislators Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 24, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rep. Clinton Anderson45th Assembly District608-237-9269Rep.CAnderson@legis.wisconsin.govRep. Ellen Schutt31st Assembly District608-237-9131Rep.schutt@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Mark Spreitzer15th Senate District608-266-2253Sen.spreitzer@legis.wisconsin.govSen. Stephen Nass11th Senate District608-266-2635Sen.nass@legis.wisconsin.gov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legislators Mark Spreitzer Amy Loudenbeck Janis Ringhand Stephen Nass Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The Mouse Tavern & Restaurant in Beloit celebrates 90 years American Aluminum Extrusion in Roscoe under one owner now Beloit students graduate from Craftsman with Character program Beloit woman accused of fleeing police officers Business entrepreneurs earn grants at Pitch event held in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime