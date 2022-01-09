JANESVILLE (AP) —Staff of the House of Mercy Homeless Center is recognizing individuals and organizations who made donations this holiday season.
“The outpouring of support this year was amazing,” said Tammie King-Johnson, Manager of the House of Mercy Homeless Center. “We had a record number of Mercyhealth employees and groups from within the community supporting our residents this year. It was amazing and so very needed given the pandemic.”
Community groups that supported this holiday giving include: Blackhawk Community Credit Union, the Dorn family, the Galvan family, St. Williams Catholic Church, Toy Club c/o Jean and Jack Austin, Turning Points Church, the Udy family, the Wentler family, and the Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Partners from the following departments at Mercyhealth who donated include: Case Management—Janesville; Environmental Services; Health Information Management—Janesville; Human Resources; Lab—Janesville and Javon Bea Hospital—Rockton; Labor and Delivery plus their families and friends; Legal Services and Risk Management; Managed Care; Medical Coding; MercyCare Health Plans; Occupational Health; Pharmacy—Walworth; and Surgical Services.
The House of Mercy Homeless Center is a 25-bed homeless center that provides homeless families with short-term emergency shelter and access to housing, job placement and childcare resources. Since opening in 1996, the Center has provided shelter and support to more than 8,000 individuals, half of whom were children.
Each month, the House of Mercy requests supplies that are needed by residents. This list is posted on the House of Mercy Homeless Center’s Facebook page, https://facebook.com/HouseOfMercyHomelessCenter. January’s items are clear storage containers, gallon and quart size storage bags freezer. Items that are always needed are twin size sheets sets, gift cards for groceries and gas, bus tokens and pillows.
Volunteers are the needed at the House of Mercy. Volunteer duties include answering the phone, helping residents get supplies and taking donations from community members. To learn more about volunteering or donating, please call 608-754-0045 or email tking-johnson@mhemail.org.