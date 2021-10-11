hot Hoo's Woods to host Owl-O-Ween Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 11, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTON—Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will host an Owl-O-Ween photo shoot featuring its Great Gray Owl “Queen” from 9:30—11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.Other birds will be featured as well, including a Saw Whet owl, a Barred owl and a Barn Owl.Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center is 10 minutes east of Milton. The address will be provided upon registration for the event. The fee is $150.Photos are to be taken from a minimum distance of 25 feet. No cell phones photos should be taken please.For more information go to the website at http://hoowoods.org or go the the Hoo’s Woods Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hoo's Woods Raptor Center Great Owl Milton Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Beloit woman charged with child abuse Apple Hut neighbor arrested after vehicle window damaged Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime