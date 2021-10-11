MILTON—Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will host an Owl-O-Ween photo shoot featuring its Great Gray Owl “Queen” from 9:30—11:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Other birds will be featured as well, including a Saw Whet owl, a Barred owl and a Barn Owl.

Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center is 10 minutes east of Milton. The address will be provided upon registration for the event. The fee is $150.

Photos are to be taken from a minimum distance of 25 feet. No cell phones photos should be taken please.

For more information go to the website at http://hoowoods.org or go the the Hoo’s Woods Facebook page.

