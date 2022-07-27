ROCKTON—Hononegah Community High School classes of 1976 and 1977 will hold a combined class reunion during Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24.
Festivities get underway Sept. 22 with the return of the traditional Homecoming bonfire following the girls’ power puff football games.
Friday Sept. 23 includes several other activities, including golf at Macktown Golf Course (tee times from noon—1 p.m.) and a get-together at the Rockton American Legion prior to the Homecoming parade at 4:15 p.m.
Prior to the football game against Rockford East at 7:45 p.m., the HOPE Foundation will host a community end zone tailgate with food and beverage provided by the Hoffman House. Tickets to this event are $20 per person and must be purchased at hononegahhope.org, the HOPE Foundation Facebook page, or the high school website: hononegah.org.
Fireworks will follow the varsity game. There will be a post-game get-together at the Rockton American Legion.
On Sept. 24, there will be a tour of the high school at 9 a.m. starting at the visitors’ center (main parking lot) just off Hononegah Road.
That evening the classes will host a get-together at the Rockton American Legion with cocktails at 6 p.m., heavy hors d’oeuvres at 7 p.m., followed by dancing from 8-11 p.m.. The cost for Saturday night is $50 per person.
Information regarding the reunion weekend can be found on the high school website (hononegah.org) and the Class of 1976 Facebook page as well as on the 1977 Facebook page.
The class of 1976 is also trying to track down the following classmates: Don Thompson, Cary and Sue Anderson, Carol (Rice) Alvaraz, Michael DelRosario, Mike Green, Diana Hall, Susanne Heinrich, Vicki Howe, Jack Lockwood, Joanne Van, and Kevin Watts.
If you know the whereabouts of any of those listed or have questions regarding the reunion contact Tom Polaski—1976 (tpolas@hononegah.org) or Mary (Vogt) Lewis—1977 (mlewis@hononegah.org).