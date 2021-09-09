BELOIT - Central Christian Church will host a fall Homecoming event across four congregations this weekend in Beloit and Janesville.

The Homecoming celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road Beloit.

The Janesville celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville.

The celebration at New Life will be from noon - 2 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Harvey St., Beloit.

Church services will precede the celebrations.

For additional information, visit the website at www.centralwired.com or contact Central Christian Church at 608-362-7663.

