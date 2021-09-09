Homecoming celebrations set for three congregations Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Central Christian Church will host a fall Homecoming event across four congregations this weekend in Beloit and Janesville.The Homecoming celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road Beloit.The Janesville celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 4224 Whilden Court, Janesville.The celebration at New Life will be from noon - 2 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Harvey St., Beloit.Church services will precede the celebrations.For additional information, visit the website at www.centralwired.com or contact Central Christian Church at 608-362-7663. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homecoming Central Christian Church New Life Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Ex-Beloit police officer pleads not guilty to domestic abuse One of the Dewey Avenue shooting suspects extradited to Rock Co. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime