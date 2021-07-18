JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society will present its 63rd Annual Tallman Art Festival on Aug. 1 on the grounds of the historical society at 440 N. Jackson St.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. and will feature artists of all kinds. The day also will feature live music, a variety of food vendors, a specialty art tour, a new exhibit, children’s activities and more.
Just a few examples of the art at this year’s art fair include pottery, jewelry, paintings, and hand-made soaps.
Food vendors will include Route 26 Hamburgers; Kona Ice; Johnny’s Gourmet Street Dogs; Taqueria Taco cart; Sweet Delight Kettle Corn; and Jakarta Café. Beer, bloody marys, wine, and soft drinks will also be available.
Live music will play all day on the outdoor stage, with a variety of music genres. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Performers include:
- Frank Martin Bush and The Names, performing with jangly guitars, honky tonk piano, harmonicas and even some steel guitars. Bush is also the front man for WheelHouse, a country/bluegrass band from Madison.
- Gary the Duo, featuring Marques Johnson and Brian Matteson of Gary the Band.
- The Soggy Prairie Boys, a five-piece, Madison-based bluegrass band.
- Brass Knuckles, a brass quintet from Madison that plays everything from Renaissance to Lady Gaga.
For more information visit the website at https://rchs.us.