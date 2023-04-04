Mother in Kitchen

"Mother in Kitchen," a painting by Beloit Memorial High School student Celia Bruno, is seen here. Students in the Beloit area will have their art work on display in April at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.

 Photo provided

BELOIT - The Beloit Art Center will present the 14th Annual High Schools Art Exhibit in April.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the art center at 520 E. Grand Ave. Students, parents, teachers, and administrators, as well as the public are encouraged to attend to see the collective talent of the young artists in Beloit.