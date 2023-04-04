"Mother in Kitchen," a painting by Beloit Memorial High School student Celia Bruno, is seen here. Students in the Beloit area will have their art work on display in April at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.
BELOIT - The Beloit Art Center will present the 14th Annual High Schools Art Exhibit in April.
A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the art center at 520 E. Grand Ave. Students, parents, teachers, and administrators, as well as the public are encouraged to attend to see the collective talent of the young artists in Beloit.
Participating schools are Beloit Turner, Beloit Memorial, Rock County Christian, and The Lincoln Academy. The exhibit highlights artwork ranging from painting, digital art, mixed media, pottery, sculpture, and stained glass. Several pieces will be selected to represent Beloit in the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program (STAMP). The work chosen will be exhibited and published at the Pyle Center on the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus this August.
Hendricks Commercial Properties is sponsor for the April exhibit, which will be open through April 27.
The Beloit Art Center also will be offering several classes and workshops in April. Visit the website for the full schedule. Gallery hours are Monday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information about Beloit Art Center visit www.beloitartcenter.com