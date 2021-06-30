SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit Public Library will host a presentation on Family Heirloom Recipes from the Illinois State Fair with Catherine Lambrecht via Zoom at 6 p.m. on July 22.
This event is presented as part of Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Bureau. This presentation offers an opportunity to follow the judging experience of the Illinois State Fair with curated histories, recipes, and pictures of displays presented as submitted at the Illinois State Fair (2009-2019).
Catherine Lambrecht is a veteran of culinary competitions and a former University of Illinois Extension volunteer.
This event is free and open to all audiences. For more information, visit www.SouthBeloitLibrary.com or email DWatson@SouthBeloitLibrary.com.