BELOIT—A Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder workshop series will be held in June at the Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St.
The three-session workshop series is for senior women and includes information, group activities and simple exercises to do at home.
Sessions will be held from 1—3 p.m. on June 1, 15 and 29 at Grinnell Hall. You must committ to all three Tuesday afternoon sessions.
Pre-registration is required by May 28.
To sign up, call Lisa Messer at the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-757-5309 or register online at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.