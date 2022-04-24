BELOIT – A Life Line Screening for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other conditions will be offered on April 29 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, bone density, kidney and thyroid function and more. There is a charge for the screenings.

Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

