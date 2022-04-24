Health screenings offered in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT – A Life Line Screening for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other conditions will be offered on April 29 at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive.Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, bone density, kidney and thyroid function and more. There is a charge for the screenings.Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit motorcycle crash victim dies from his injuries Carl Disrud USS Beloit to be christened on May 7 Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville "Wongs of Beloit" book to be launched at library Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime