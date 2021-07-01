ROSCOE—Harlem-Roscoe Fire Trustees hosted their 2020 Appreciation Awards Dinner on June 29. The dinner is usually held earlier in the year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numerous awards were presented along with special recognition for years of service.
Special recognition was given to Mike Sherbon for 30 years of medical service, Capt. Mike Huffman for 20 years of medical and fire service, and Paramedic John Morgan and Dispatcher Harry Wagner for 20 years of service.
Other Fire Years-of-Service Recognition included: 15-year pins to Joe Koeninger, Rob Lukowski and Lt. Jordan Stark; 10-year pin to Photographer Marcia Soppe; and 5-year pin to Lt. Sam McNames, Andrew Wichmann, Chris Witcik, Steve Rosander, and Brandon Sherbon.
Other Medical Years of Service Recognition included: 10-year pins to Joe Koeninger and Greg Wernick, and 5-Year pin to Steve Rosander.
Recognition was also given to new EMS Paramedic Kevin Raymer, Brandon Sherbon, Cecilia Ster and Chris Witcik and new EMTs BC Kevin Briggs and Tyler Ebany.
The Firefighter Good Service Award this year was presented to all personnel. Each Fire Station voted on a Most Valuable Member Award: Station 1—Lt. Sam McNames; Station 2—Greg Wernick; Station 3—Andrew Wiechmann. Chaplain of the Year went to Chaplain Paul Meyers; Fire Bureau of the Year went to Ken Kelley; Most Trainings Award went to Tyler Ebany. And the CERT Volunteer Member Award went to John Huddleston. Chief Don Shoevlin also recognized Administration Professional Colleen Bloyer and Trustees Bart Munger, Al Bach and John Donahue.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Trustees John Donahue, Bart Munger and Al Bach also recognized Chief Don Shoevlin for being elected President to the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.