EDGERTON - The Guy Mendilow Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 7 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.

The Guy Mendilow Ensemble is "an international tour de force”  from the Middle East, South and North America. The Ensemble combines musicianship with cinematic storytelling in shows.

The upcoming performance, "The Forgotten Kingdom," is brought to life through theatrically projected sand animation, narration blending memoir and poetry, and a riveting musical score.

The Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts, Edgerton School District, Wisconsin Arts Board and The National Endowment for the Arts for have made this concert possible.

Tickets are $35 each and can be ordered online at https://tickets.edgertonpac.com, or call 608-561-6093.