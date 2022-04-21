Guy Mendilow Ensemble to perform in Edgerton Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON - The Guy Mendilow Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 7 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.The Guy Mendilow Ensemble is "an international tour de force” from the Middle East, South and North America. The Ensemble combines musicianship with cinematic storytelling in shows.The upcoming performance, "The Forgotten Kingdom," is brought to life through theatrically projected sand animation, narration blending memoir and poetry, and a riveting musical score.The Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts, Edgerton School District, Wisconsin Arts Board and The National Endowment for the Arts for have made this concert possible.Tickets are $35 each and can be ordered online at https://tickets.edgertonpac.com, or call 608-561-6093. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edgerton Guy Mendilow Ensemble The Forgotten Kingdom Edgerton Performing Arts Center Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit motorcycle crash victim dies from his injuries Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville Beloit startup company connects nurses with vacant work shifts Turner Middle School performing 'Frozen JR' April 22-23 USS Beloit to be christened on May 7 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime