There are two very important elections coming up. The partisan primary on Aug. 9 will determine who will be running for the general election on Nov. 8. To have your vote counted you must vote for only one party. You can choose to vote for any party whether it is your preferred party or a different party. If you “cross-over” to multiple parties, your vote may not be counted. Again, cast your vote for only one party.

Please take the time to visit myvote.wi.gov early on before planning to vote. After the last census, new district maps were made. You may be surprised to see that your previous representatives have changed, and if so, you will be voting for different candidates this time.