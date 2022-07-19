There are two very important elections coming up. The partisan primary on Aug. 9 will determine who will be running for the general election on Nov. 8. To have your vote counted you must vote for only one party. You can choose to vote for any party whether it is your preferred party or a different party. If you “cross-over” to multiple parties, your vote may not be counted. Again, cast your vote for only one party.
Please take the time to visit myvote.wi.gov early on before planning to vote. After the last census, new district maps were made. You may be surprised to see that your previous representatives have changed, and if so, you will be voting for different candidates this time.
In addition, on this website you can make sure you are still registered to vote. If you haven’t voted in several years your name and registration may have been removed. The site will tell you where your polling place is. It is possible that your previous polling place may have changed due to condensing polling places for anticipated low voter turnout, which is happening in the City of Beloit Aug. 9 partisan primary. Doing this saves taxpayer dollars.
The myvote.wi.gov website will give you lots of other information including: your clerk’s name, the office address and contact information; update your current address if you have moved; find a sample of the ballot you will be voting on; and request an absentee ballot and track online where it is after you mail it or drop it off in person at the clerk’s office. Make sure your absentee ballot envelope has your signature and date, and your witness has signed their name and address. Please note that ballot drop off boxes, made available during the COVID crisis, are no longer allowed to be used. If a ballot is in a drop off box used for other items, that ballot will not be counted. Deadline for absentee ballots need to be in the city clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Aug. 9.
If you are not already registered to vote you can register on myvote.wi.gov, but there will be deadline dates ahead of the election dates where you will not be able to register online—deadline date is July 20 for the Aug. 9 election. You can register at your clerk’s office with proof of your residence—deadline to register at city hall is 5 p.m. August 5.
The City of Beloit will have in-person absentee voting available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays Tuesday, July 26, to Thursday, August 4, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 5. Absentee voting will take place on the 2nd floor of Beloit City Hall in the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. If you do not live in the City of Beloit, you can check for your in-person voting opportunities by checking the myvote.wi.gov site or calling your clerk.
Wisconsin allows voters to register with proof of residence on election days. Remember to bring your photo ID to the polls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission sets forth non-partisan, fair elections of which we can all be proud. Get ready to get informed and cast your ballot!
Bette Carr and Barb Porter serve on the Beloit League of Women Voters Voter Service Committee.