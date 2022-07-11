MADISON—For the first time in three years, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Sept. 8—10 as an in-person event, welcoming quilters from across Wisconsin and throughout the United States.
Presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is the ultimate adventure for quilt enthusiasts of all skill levels.
“We know that quilters are eager to gather together in person again, and we are excited to welcome them back,” says Deanna Springer, vice president of marketing at Nancy Zieman Productions.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held as an online experience in 2020 and 2021.
“I’m proud of the online shows we put on, but nothing compares to being together,” says PBS Wisconsin events manager Kristin Korevec. “We’re taking what we’ve learned from those shows and incorporating the best elements of them moving forward.”
Event organizers will continue to monitor updates from health officials regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and will share the latest information about their protocols at quiltshow.com.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show’s main attraction is the 10-category juried and judged Quilt Contest exhibit, showcasing the incredible talents of quilters from across the country. Featured quilts range from traditional sizes and shapes to innovative pictorial quilts.
Additional exhibits featured at the event include the Modern Mini Quilt Challenge, the Kids’ Quilt Challenge and a themed quilt challenge. This year’s theme—“Celebrating 40 Years of Sewing With Nancy,”—honors television’s most beloved sewing instructor, the late Nancy Zieman, who was also a co-founder of The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.
To punctuate the buzz of returning in person, one of this year’s special quilt exhibits is “Uncovered: The Ken Burns Collection,” featuring 26 historic quilts from the private collection of the documentary filmmaker. Don’t miss your chance to explore this beautiful exhibit, which celebrates quilting as part of our identity.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show also includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters; shopping opportunities from trusted vendors, featuring the latest fabrics and notions; and a community service project—Quilt to Give—in which attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.
Visit quiltshow.com for advance registration and full event details now.
The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions. Proceeds from The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.
