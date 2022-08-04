Campus Graduations, academic honors for area students Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis.—About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14.Area students receiving degrees were:BELOITHailey Abbott, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences.Chloe Day, Bachelor of Science-Health Promotion and Health Equity.Jackson Elliott, Bachelor of Science-Geological Engineering.Samantha Grahn, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts and Political Science, Graduated with Distinction.Crystal Griffin, Bachelor of Science-Nursing.Addison Lathers, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism.Allison Mcnamara, Master of Social Work.Evelyn Mendoza, Bachelor of Arts, Economics.Nicholas Olszewski, Doctor of Pharmacy.Jacob Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, History and Political Science, Graduated with Distinction.Bailey Thomas, Master of Science-Clinical Health Informatics, Clinical and Health Informatics.Grace Vansleet, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology and Psychology, Graduated with Distinction.Aleah Warden, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine.Charli Wynes, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law.BRODHEADDavid Earleywine, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor).Shianne Strommen, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Physician Assistant.ROCKTONLauren Ambrose, Bachelor of Science-Chemical Engineering.Ingrid Rojo Muchacho, Master of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences.ROSCOEHannah Allen, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Management and Human Resources, Graduated with Distinction.Raymond Hill, Master of Engineering.Alex Kitto, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor).Alexander Klein, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry.Abigail Logli, Bachelor of Science-Nursing.Swati Vattem, Bachelor of Science with Honors in the Liberal Arts, Neurobiology and Psychology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Interim superintendent for Beloit school district chosen Beloit man who died in crash identified Rojas Boxing Gym in Beloit rings the bell at a new location Beloit elementary and intermediate schools awarded grants from Wisconsin DPI Beloit man charged with 6th OWI claimed daughter, not on scene, was driving Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime