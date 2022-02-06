Government In Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Feb. 7- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Feb. 8- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m. City Hall, 100 State St.- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.Wednesday, Feb. 9- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.- Beloit Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., DPW Operations Building, 2351 Springbrook Ct.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, Feb. 10- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council Beloit Plan Commission Rock County Board Of Supervisors Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Mother of three remembered for her kind heart Rock County Jail inmate's death investigated COLUMN: Youth hockey in Beloit doesn't deserve thin ice Fruzen gets surprises for 93rd birthday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime