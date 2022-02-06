Monday, Feb. 7

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m. City Hall, 100 State St.

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.

- Beloit Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., DPW Operations Building, 2351 Springbrook Ct.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Thursday, Feb. 10

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Courtroom H, fourth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.