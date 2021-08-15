Monday, Aug. 16

- South Beloit City Council Public Hearing on Closeout of the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grants, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

- South Beloit Zoning of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.