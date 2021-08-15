Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 16- South Beloit City Council Public Hearing on Closeout of the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grants, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, Aug. 17- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, Aug. 18- South Beloit Zoning of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Beloit City Council Town Of Beloit Board Of Supervisors Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Beloit man enters plea in 2016 fatal shooting, sentencing set Beloit school district food trucks ready to roll Janesville teen dies in single-vehicle crash Authorities announce murder charges over woman's body found in Roscoe storage unit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime