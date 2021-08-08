Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Aug. 9- Parkview School District Public Relations Committee, 4 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Parkview School District Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Beloit Turner Buildings and Grounds Committee, 5:45 p.m., District Office, 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.- Beloit Turner School Board, 7 p.m., District Library, 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.Tuesday, Aug. 10- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.Wednesday, Aug. 11- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parkview School District Beloit Turner School District South Beloit School District Town Of Beloit Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fans cheer on Snappers at inaugural night of new ABC Supply Stadium Beloit man sentenced in 2017 death of infant son E-scooters draw criticism, support from Beloit residents after rollout Council approves youth hockey lease, Telfer Park redevelopment eyed Budding business shares healing and beauty Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime