Monday, April 4- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, April 5- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.Wednesday, April 6- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.