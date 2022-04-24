Girl Scouts to host plant sale in Roscoe Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSCOE - Girl Scout Troop 361 will be hosting a plant sale/fundraiser from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on May 6 and from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 7 at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Road.Anyone who has plants they would like to donate, or if anyone would like to help with the sale, please contact Louise Glon at 815-988-9515. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit motorcycle crash victim dies from his injuries Carl Disrud USS Beloit to be christened on May 7 Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville "Wongs of Beloit" book to be launched at library Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime