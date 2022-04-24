ROSCOE - Girl Scout Troop 361 will be hosting a plant sale/fundraiser from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on May 6 and from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. May 7 at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 7404 Elevator Road.

Anyone who has plants they would like to donate, or if anyone would like to help with the sale, please contact Louise Glon at 815-988-9515.

