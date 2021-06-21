JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society Summer Solstice Garden Party will be held at 6 p.m. June 23 at the Lincoln-Tallman House.
Take a stroll at the newly restored mansion, sip on your favorite beverage—including a flute of bubbly as you enter—and savor the evening under the tent with heavy appetizers provided by the Janesville Country Club. Enjoy musical performances by members of the Beloit/Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
We’re opening the doors to the Lincoln-Tallman House to display many newly restored rooms.
This Summer Solstice event is also a fundraiser to help restore additional rooms in the Lincoln-Tallman House.