GALENA, Ill.—A juried outdoor show of art and fine crafts will be held on the grounds of the Old Market House State Historic Site in downtown Galena Aug. 13 and 14. The show is sponsored by the Galena Cultural Arts Alliance and Hello Galena! Artist Co-operative.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on Aug. 13, and from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on Aug. 14 on the lawn between the Old Market House and Hello Galena! at 121 N. Commerce St.

Recommended for you