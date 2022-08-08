GALENA, Ill.—A juried outdoor show of art and fine crafts will be held on the grounds of the Old Market House State Historic Site in downtown Galena Aug. 13 and 14. The show is sponsored by the Galena Cultural Arts Alliance and Hello Galena! Artist Co-operative.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. on Aug. 13, and from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. on Aug. 14 on the lawn between the Old Market House and Hello Galena! at 121 N. Commerce St.
People looking to decorate their homes, gardens, or themselves with something no one else has will find it at this popular art festival. The 16th Annual Market House Square Art Festival will feature about 40 booths with more variety than was seen at last year’s festival.
This year’s festival offers art and fine crafts, such as, fused glass; paintings; photography from around the area and the world; hand-woven baskets; contemporary and vintage jewelry; children’s items; lawn sculptures; home décor; carved wood items; bowls; wearable art and many other mixed media works of art.
Selected artists exhibit works of art and are onsite to explain and assist. Many of the artists will demonstrate their skills at the festival. Don’t miss talking to and seeing the work local and regional artists.
Food tents will offer “tasty art” for the two-day event.