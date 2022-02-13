BELOIT - Full Moon Hikes will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 18 at Big Hill Park.

Participants will meet at the Welty Center briefly. The event will start with a Native American story. The hike will be one to two miles.

Flashlights will not be needed and those who have flashlights will be asked not to use them.

The fee is $10 for Welty Center members and $12 for non-members. Registration can be done at the website https://weltercenter.org. For information call 608-362-6212.

