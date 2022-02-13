Full Moon hike planned at Big Hill Park in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 13, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Full Moon Hikes will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 18 at Big Hill Park.Participants will meet at the Welty Center briefly. The event will start with a Native American story. The hike will be one to two miles.Flashlights will not be needed and those who have flashlights will be asked not to use them.The fee is $10 for Welty Center members and $12 for non-members. Registration can be done at the website https://weltercenter.org. For information call 608-362-6212. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Welty Center Big Hill Park Full Moon Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Indiana man sentenced for shooting at Beloit bar in 2019 Man shot in Beloit early Thursday Former Beloit officer pleaded guilty in domestic violence, animal mistreatment case BMHS wrestler West wins Big 8 as freshman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime