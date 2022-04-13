Fruzen Intermediate School, Beloit honor roll Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students named to the honor roll for the third term at Fruzen Intermediate School in Beloit are:Grade 8:Highest HonorsGRADE 8—Maliah Barbary, Lisa Ramsden, Jasmyn Vera.GRADE 7—Cylis Luther.High HonorsGRADE 8—Tayvon Cates, Victor Colin-Benitez, Synalia Dildy, Van Duong, La’Veya Forrest, Maya Garcia, Jaden Lechner, kaleb Pratt, Kidana Quintero, Ariadna Ruiz-Martinez, Dante Wakenight-Schoonover, Aubree Workman.GRADE 7—Jhalia Barber, Naima Brooks, Banks Denu, Milton Dodson, Amy Doninguez-Bolanos, Kyler Hansen-Monyelle, Ca’Ron Hodges, Sean Leavy II, Karina Morales-Flores, Evelyn Ramirez, Lauren Sanchez-Abreu, Esther Wallendal, Kassius Woods.HonorsGRADE 8—Marcus Allen, Anahi Bello Bello, Katelyn Bishop, Emma Briggs, Emily Cruz, Lidia Cuellar-Espana, Payton Fry, Allison Guillen-Albarran, Caiden Malmstrom, Drake McIntyre, Ariel Miller, Alexia Murphy, Alianna Nogal, Elvis Paramo, Caiden Price, Aileen Rivas-Ramirez, Marelly Romero-Martinez, Sean Townsend.GRADE 7—Belinda Bamaca-Hernandez, Vanessa Becerra, Kayla Bernier, Tyler Butler, Nevaeh Byrd, Jayla Carroll, Ray’Ella Dixon, Anastasia Dutcher, Ja’Mirra Edwards, Jackson Hudson, Braylen Huebbe, Cody Marvin, Miguel Pena, Roman Rowe, Hailey Tolmie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The City of Beloit plans to expand Colley and Willowbrook roads Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Beloit Memorial High School honor roll Edgerton man dies when tree hits truck cab Old Settlers Days in Rockton to feature country music acts Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime