Students named to the honor roll for the third term at Fruzen Intermediate School in Beloit are:

Grade 8:

Highest Honors

GRADE 8—Maliah Barbary, Lisa Ramsden, Jasmyn Vera.

GRADE 7—Cylis Luther.

High Honors

GRADE 8—Tayvon Cates, Victor Colin-Benitez, Synalia Dildy, Van Duong, La’Veya Forrest, Maya Garcia, Jaden Lechner, kaleb Pratt, Kidana Quintero, Ariadna Ruiz-Martinez, Dante Wakenight-Schoonover, Aubree Workman.

GRADE 7—Jhalia Barber, Naima Brooks, Banks Denu, Milton Dodson, Amy Doninguez-Bolanos, Kyler Hansen-Monyelle, Ca’Ron Hodges, Sean Leavy II, Karina Morales-Flores, Evelyn Ramirez, Lauren Sanchez-Abreu, Esther Wallendal, Kassius Woods.

Honors

GRADE 8—Marcus Allen, Anahi Bello Bello, Katelyn Bishop, Emma Briggs, Emily Cruz, Lidia Cuellar-Espana, Payton Fry, Allison Guillen-Albarran, Caiden Malmstrom, Drake McIntyre, Ariel Miller, Alexia Murphy, Alianna Nogal, Elvis Paramo, Caiden Price, Aileen Rivas-Ramirez, Marelly Romero-Martinez, Sean Townsend.

GRADE 7—Belinda Bamaca-Hernandez, Vanessa Becerra, Kayla Bernier, Tyler Butler, Nevaeh Byrd, Jayla Carroll, Ray’Ella Dixon, Anastasia Dutcher, Ja’Mirra Edwards, Jackson Hudson, Braylen Huebbe, Cody Marvin, Miguel Pena, Roman Rowe, Hailey Tolmie.

