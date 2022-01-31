Friends of Noah fundraising event set Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 31, 2022 Jan 31, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - After a one year hiatus, Arftic Art for the Animals, afundraiser for Friends of Noah-WI, will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Pontiac Convention Center.Admission is $6 at the door and children age 10 and under are free.The event will feature vendors, pet demonstrations, a pet photo contest, raffles, silent auction, and more.Founded in 2010, Friends of Noah is an all-breed animal rescue group. Noah takes a proactive, full-circle approach to animal rescue in order to keep pets and families together. For more information, visit the Friends of Noah-WI website at www.friendsofnoah-wi.org or our Facebook page: facebook.com/fonrescuewi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Friends Of Noah Dog Rescue Arftic Art For Animals Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Death investigation underway in Beloit Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 Shooting marks first homicide in Beloit this year Turner's Overdrive a cappella group rebuilding Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime