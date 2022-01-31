JANESVILLE - After a one year hiatus, Arftic Art for the Animals, a

fundraiser for Friends of Noah-WI, will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Pontiac Convention Center.

Admission is $6 at the door and children age 10 and under are free.

The event will feature vendors, pet demonstrations, a pet photo contest, raffles, silent auction, and more.

Founded in 2010, Friends of Noah is an all-breed animal rescue group. Noah takes a proactive, full-circle approach to animal rescue in order to keep pets and families together. 

For more information, visit the Friends of Noah-WI website at www.friendsofnoah-wi.org or our Facebook page: facebook.com/fonrescuewi.