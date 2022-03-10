EDGERTON - The music of Fleetwood Mac will be featured during a concert set for 7:30 p.m. April 9 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.

Tusk, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will take the stage as the five musicians will recreate the music of this legendary rock band.

No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac.

Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others over the years.

Thank you to the Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts, Edgerton School District, Wisconsin Arts Board and The National Endowment for the Arts for making this concert possible.

Tickets are $35 each and can be ordered online at https://tickets.edgertonpac.com Tickets by phone 608-561-6093.