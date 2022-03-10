Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform in Edgerton Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON - The music of Fleetwood Mac will be featured during a concert set for 7:30 p.m. April 9 at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive.Tusk, the ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will take the stage as the five musicians will recreate the music of this legendary rock band.No fancy tricks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac.Tusk covers all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others over the years.Thank you to the Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts, Edgerton School District, Wisconsin Arts Board and The National Endowment for the Arts for making this concert possible.Tickets are $35 each and can be ordered online at https://tickets.edgertonpac.com Tickets by phone 608-561-6093. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Edgerton Performing Arts Center Fleetwood Mac Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations Beloit police actively pursuing leads in fatal stabbing case Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime