BELOIT—Community members are invited to show their creativity and decorate a wooden fish cutout and donate it to the Beloit Art Center during the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser.
The decorated fish will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used to offer free art classes at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., for those in our community who are undergoing cancer treatment.
“Creating art gives us more than what one might expect,” said cancer survivor and Fish Frenzy Fundraiser Project Coordinator Nancy Mayhew. “It keeps us in the moment, gives us happiness, and reduces negative emotions like worry, stress, anxiety and fear.
In 2012, while her sister was undergoing cancer treatment, Mayhew taught her sister how to make garden mosaics.
“I saw the joy it brought her and how, for a while, she was able to forget about her worries and fears. In 2018 it was my turn to go through cancer treatment,” Mayhew said. “I turned to my art to get me through. I was able to let go of all the negative emotions that accompany cancer diagnosis and treatment, and I felt that even if I did not survive, there would be something of me left in this world. The Fish Fundraising Project came out of my knowing the difference creating art can make for a cancer patient.”
For members of the community who would like to create and donate art to help raise funds, the blank 24-inch wood fish cutouts can be purchased for $15 and are available at the Beloit Art Center, The Villager Gallery, and Walnut Creek Awards and Promotions. Be sure to get your fish soon because there are only 50 available and they are going fast. The completed fish should be delivered to the Beloit Art Center. The fish artwork must be submitted by May 14.
The Fish can be decorated in any manner an individual chooses, but for individuals who would like to decorate their fish using mosaic art, a Free Demonstration Mosaic Fish Class will be held by mosaic instructor Nancy Mayhew. The demonstration will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Beloit Art Center. Students who attend the demonstration will be given written instructions for completing their fish using mosaic art. Suggested materials include paint, costume jewelry, shells, sea glass, metal, stained glass, broken china, or similar materials. For those interested in a class setting to complete their mosaic fish, the art center offers Mosaic Art Classes on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.—noon. The cost for the class is $20.
The fish will be mounted and displayed in the gardens across from the First National Bank in downtown Beloit and in multiple business windows throughout downtown Beloit starting June 1. To support the project, bid on each of your favorite fish. Beloit Auction & Realty, Inc. will be partnering with the Beloit Art Center to auction off the fish using their online auction platform. Community members will be able to help cancer patients and “win” their favorite fish by bidding online at the Beloit Auction website or using the Beloit Auction app.