Did you know that some tick bites can cause a person to have an allergy to red meat? Other diseases that can result from tick, mosquito, and flea bites range from Lyme disease, West Nile, Dengue, and Zika. In 2018, a report by the CDC found that diseases caused by ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas, have tripled in the US in the past 15 years. Tickborne diseases represent around 80% of the reported vector-borne diseases, which result from the bites of animals that range from dogs, bats, ticks, mosquitoes, or fleas. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, Wisconsin is 1 out of 16 states with a high incidence of Lyme Disease.
Although is possible to get bit all year round in Wisconsin, April through November is when ticks are most active. “March and April are when people in most of the country need to start consistently worrying about ticks,” says Bruce Norden, Ph.D., a medical and veterinary entomologist, and an associate professor in the department of entomology plant pathology at Oklahoma State University. You can see the level of tick bites in our state using the CDC Tick Bite Data Tracker located at https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/tickedvisits/index.html.
What is the best way to protect you and your family?
Use insect repellents with any of the following ingredients on exposed skin and clothes to prevent bites: 20%—30% DEET, 10—20% Picaridin, 15—20% IR3535, or 30—40% oil of lemon eucalyptus.
Be careful when using products on children. Do not use the oil of lemon eucalyptus on children under three years of age. Products containing about 15% DEET are generally sufficient to protect children. Parents should apply repellents to their children, and be sure to avoid the hands, eyes, and mouth.
Wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves, long pants, long socks, and hats while walking in a wooded area.
Check for ticks after being outdoors. Ticks can attach to any part of the body but locate themselves behind knees, armpits, scalp, near ears, belly buttons, and groin. If you find a tick, grasp it with narrow-bladed tweezers as close as possible to the skin. Pull upward and out with a firm and steady tension.
Do not let the fear of tick and mosquito bites deter you from getting outside this summer. The health benefits that outdoor activities provide for your body and mind are necessary for a healthy lifestyle throughout the year. Just be prepared, use these tips to keep your family protected, and always be safe!
###
“Tick Bite Prevention.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, http://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tick/bite-prevention.htm. Accessed 10 May 2022.
“Tick and Insect Repellants.” Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2020, http://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/environmental/repellents.htm.
“Wisconsin: Vector-Borne Diseases Profile (2004-2018).” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 May 2020, https://www.cdc.gov/ncezid/dvbd/vital-signs/wisconsin.html.
Christine Randall is a Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department. For more information on this and other health topics, follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.