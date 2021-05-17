JANESVILLE—The Rock County Council on Aging is offering Senior Farmer’s Market vouchers to qualifying households in Rock County.
Vouchers valued at $25 will be offered to eligible seniors so they can buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetalbes and herbs through participating vendors at local farmers’ markets. A limited number of vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applications for the vouchers can be made by calling 608-757-5428. Aopplicants must be 60 years old or older, Rock County residents and a monthly income of no more than $1,986 for one person, and not greater than $2,686 for two people.