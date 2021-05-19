BELOIT—Face coverings and masks will be optional for guests at the Beloit Farmers Market starting this Saturday, according to an announcement from the City of Beloit.
The news follows changes in guidance from the CDC for masking by fully-vaccinated individuals, which led to Rock County and the City of Beloit ending mask requirements. The Beloit City Council took action on May 17 to end all emergency orders in the city related to masking, social distancing and gathering limitations.
Farmers Market staff and volunteers will wear face coverings, and the market’s capacity will be increased by 50% based on Rock County capacity limits for large events. The market can now have 800 people attend at a time.
The market increased vendor numbers and saw more attendees when it returned on May 1.