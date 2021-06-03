JANESVILLE—The Rock County Genealogical Society (RCGS) will host a l family history webinar from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. on June 26.
All proceeds from paid registrations go to the RCGS Scholarship fund which, each year, recognizes a promising Rock County high school senior with an award of $500.
Speakers for this year’s Scholarship Conference are Lori Bessler, of the Wisconsin Historical Society Library and David Bradford, RCGS board member and webmaster. The topics include:
Genealogy 101—The Fundamentals of Family Research
What did my Ancestor Die of?—Finding and Interpreting Death Certificates
Finding Genealogy Collections Anywhere—Part 1, An Overview
Finding Genealogy Collections Anywhere—Part 2, A Deeper Dive
This Zoom meeting is open to the public with paid registration and can be viewed from a PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone. For details, handouts and to register, go to the RCGS website’s events page at www.rcgswi.org/events—speakers.html