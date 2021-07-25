LOVES PARK, Ill.—The Winnebago and Boone Counties Genealogical Society will present a program on Family History Research in Illinois and Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
The Program will be presented online via Zoom.
This presentation will examine the similarities between Illinois and Wisconsin family history resources and then look at the unique records of each state, including ethnic, religious, and governmental archives and repositories.
Maureen Brady, a former school librarian, and computer educator with more than 30 years’ experience with family history research will give the presentation. She has traced her own Scottish roots back to the end of the 17th century and beyond.
Go to the genealogical society Facebook page or email wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get the Zoom link before noon on the day of the event. Your sign-in information will be emailed to you.