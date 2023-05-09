Fall prevention class series set in Janesville Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE – SSM Health and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Rock County will be offering the “Stepping On” fall preventions class series.Classes will take place at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. June 6 – July 25 (no class on July 4).Participants will learn how to avoid falls by:Identifying and removing fall hazards inside and outside the homeLearning how vision, hearing, medication, and footwear impact fall riskPracticing personalized strength and balance exercisesKnowing how to properly get back up after a fallRegistration will be open until May 31. For information or to register, call 608-757-5309 or emailing Lisa.Messer@co.rock.wi.us .The class has a suggested donation of $15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital Aging And Disability Resource Center Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Beloit School Board vote fails to rescind middle school closures Beloit School Board members urged to reconsider building closures Downtown Beloit Farmers Market debuts its outdoor market next weekend Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime