BELOIT—A Fall Musical event will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St., Beloit.Featured will be The New Royal Travelers from Rockford, Men of Fountain from Beloit, New Life Praise Team from Beloit, the Hobsons from Beloit, Worthy from Beloit and Rodney Lockhart of Beloit.