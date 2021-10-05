BELVIDERE, Ill.—The Fall Diddley craft bazaar is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 at the Boon County Fairgrounds.

Hosted by the Mental Health Resource League for McHenry County, Fall Diddley will host more than 300 crafters at the fairgrounds at 8791 IL-76, Belvidere.

Crafters will feature plenty of fall and Christmas gifts and decor. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m.—5 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m.—4 p.m.

All net proceeds are allocated to 16 McHenry County non-profit agencies that focus on the needs of individuals suffering from mental health related disorders.

Face masks are strongly recommended. All CDC and health department guidelines will be followed in order to make the show as safe as possible for attendees and crafters.

Recommended for you