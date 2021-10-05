Fall Diddley set at Boone County Fairgrounds Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELVIDERE, Ill.—The Fall Diddley craft bazaar is scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 at the Boon County Fairgrounds.Hosted by the Mental Health Resource League for McHenry County, Fall Diddley will host more than 300 crafters at the fairgrounds at 8791 IL-76, Belvidere.Crafters will feature plenty of fall and Christmas gifts and decor. Hours are Saturday 9 a.m.—5 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m.—4 p.m.All net proceeds are allocated to 16 McHenry County non-profit agencies that focus on the needs of individuals suffering from mental health related disorders.Face masks are strongly recommended. All CDC and health department guidelines will be followed in order to make the show as safe as possible for attendees and crafters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lux Cuts barbershop opens Tuesday in Beloit's downtown Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Fatal crash reported Sunday in Town of Avon Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime