SOUTH BELOIT—Faith Lutheran Church, 1305 Blackhawk Boulevard, will hold an ice cream social from 3—6 p.m. on July 11.
The event will feature free ice cream sundaes. Attendees get to choose their own toppings.
There will be entertainment, free door prizes, children’s games, a cake walk, cake auction, fun and fellowship and more. Food will be available for purchase. The event will be held rain or shine.
“It’s our church giving back to the community. It’s a rally good afternoon and a lot of fun,” said Pat Parisot.