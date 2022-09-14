Fabric sale set at Uptown Janesville Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is holding its Fabric and Craft Sale through Saturday at Uptown Janesville, 2505 Milton Ave.The sale will be held 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. today and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday.The sale will include quality fabricts, quilting cottons, notions, yarn, scrapbooking supplies, craft items and holiday decor.Only cash or check payments will be accepted. Proceeds from the sale are used for food and other materials needed for Salvation Army programs in Beloit and Janesville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit grocery store opens on West Side Beloit student athlete eligibility rule paused Beloit, South Beloit scooter program halted Rock County official denies link to Oath Keepers Historic Beloit home needs $1 million for repairs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime