JANESVILLE—The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Rock County will hold it’s annual fabric and craft supply sale Sept. 22—25 at the former JoAnn Fabric store at 1335 Creston Park Drive.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. -noon on Saturday.

Items for sale include a variety of fabrics, notions, yarn, finished and unfinished projects, holiday decorations, scrap booking stamps and paper, as well as, many items from a local bridal shop.

Customers are asked to wear masks. All purchases must be paid for with cash or checks.

Proceeds from the sale will be used for food and other Salvation Army programs in both Beloit and Janesville.

