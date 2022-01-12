Members of Friends at Beloit Library get books ready for their big FABL Warehouse Book Sale set for Jan. 20—22. From left are Kathy McNamee, Pat Blum, Tim Scholten and Jeanne Chernik-Krueger. The book sale benefits the Beloit Public Library and its programs.
BELOIT—Friends at Beloit Library (FABL) is bringing back its Warehouse Book Sale event after having to shelve the event for the past two years.
The book sale is set for Jan. 20—22 at Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Books will be sold in the Community Room in the library from 2—8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. Jan. 21 and 22.
Hardcover books will be priced at 50 cents each. Paperback books and all children’s books will be priced at 25 cents each. Saturday, Jan. 22, will be “Bag Day,” in the sale when people can fill a grocery bag full of books and take it home for a cost of only $1.
Due to COVID-19 health safety restriction, FABL has not hosted the Warehouse Book Sale since 2019. Many of the used books, music and movies that will be included in the upcoming sale have been in storage. Now there is a huge quantity of items FABL wants to move out of the door.
“This is our comeback sale,” said FABL member Tim Scholten. “We have been storing up a variety of books for quite a while and now there is a huge quantity of them. There is something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to get a real bargain on some great books.”
The proceeds from the sale will benefit the Beloit Public Library and its programs.
The book sale is one of the largest fundraisers FABL holds during the year. FABL does sell books regularly in a section of the library and they have held smaller events, such as a sidewalk book sale earlier this year.
FABL is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that raises funds through the sale of discarded library books and donated books. Donations that are clean and in good condition are always welcome. FABL supports projects and special programs at the library for adults and children. In 2020, FABL donated nearly $20,000 to Beloit Public Library.