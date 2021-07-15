EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital has planned two upcoming community classes that focus on healthy eating.
A Healthy Food Preparation class is set for 6 p.m. July 22 in Edgerton Hospital’s cafe courtyard. Executive Chef Joshua Ciafullo will present the class. The cost is $10 per person.
A class focused on the Mediterranean Diet will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on July 28 in Edgerton Hospital’s Healing Garden. Registered Dietitian Lydia Breihan will present the free class.
Registration for both classes can be found at www.edgertonhospital.com/events, or by calling 608-884-1489.