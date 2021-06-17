EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital’s landscape professional, Mark Dwyer, is seeking 20 to 30 volunteers to assist with two Healing Garden work events, June 29 and July 1.
Pizza and beverages will be provided for all volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include:
COMPOST-A-THON 2021—5—7 p.m. June 29. The team will be spreading over 30 cubic yards of compost in select areas around the garden to improve the soil for future planting.
PLANT-A-THON 2021—5—7 p.m. July 1. Volunteers will be planting a wide range of annuals, perennials, shrubs and small trees.
Volunteers would meet at the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden, 11101 N. Sherman Rd., Edgerton. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring gardening gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, etc.
For questions and to RSVP, interested individuals should email Mark Dwyer at mdwyer@edgertonhospital.com.