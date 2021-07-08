EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital has received the 2020 Organizational Excellence Award given by HD Nursing, a company dedicated to improving patient safety and injury management across the continuum of care.
Edgerton Hospital CEO, Marc Augsburger, MBA, BSN, says that this award is exceptionally appreciated by staff after a challenging year.
“Our nursing staff has a strong commitment to the safety of our patients, and this award is a testament to their outstanding efforts. By incorporating the Hester Davis fall prevention program into daily patient care, our nurses and CNAs have been able to reduce patient fall rates and associated injuries. I am extremely proud of our staff and am honored that they have received this recognition,” said Augsburger.