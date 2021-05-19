EDGERTON—A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2—5 p.m. May 20 at the Edgerton High School.
The vaccine clinic is being held through a partnership between the Rock County Public Health Department, the Edgerton School District and the Edgerton Hospital. A second dose vaccine clinic is scheduled for 2—5 p.m. June 10.
This clinic was planned for students and parents, but walk-ins from the general public will be welcomed as vaccine supply allows.
Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian, but if this presents a hardship, they will allow signed consent forms.Consent forms can be requested by emailing COVID19.Questions@co.rock.wi.us or by calling 608-352-6727. No insurance or formal ID is required, and there is no cost for the vaccine. Masks will be required. Social distancing and hand hygiene are also encouraged. You can call 211 if you need a ride to your vaccine appointment.